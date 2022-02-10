Information sought about missing man

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

February 9, 2022

John Walter Mauhar

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the disappearance of John Walter Mauhar of Waco. Mauhar is 50 years old and described as 6’ tall, approximately 220 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, and balding with a beard.

Mauhar checked into the Little Rocky Lodge in Laguna Park Friday, January 28, and was last heard from via text message that night.



According to the sheriff’s office, friends became concerned after failed attempts to reach Mauhar on his phone and contacted law enforcement. Investigating officers found the man’s room to be unoccupied, but his car, his cell phone and personal belongings were all found at the room.



The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office reported that Mauhar suffers from medical conditions and can become disoriented at times due to his treatments and medications.



Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of John Mauhar is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 254-435-2362.