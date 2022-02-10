Livestock, creative arts entries sell at county fair

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

February 9, 2022



The Hill County Fair concluded with the premium livestock auction Saturday, January 29, and winning Creative Arts Division entries were auctioned the previous evening.



Livestock Division Grand Champions



Preston Pustejovsky of Abbott FFA showed the grand champion steer, which was purchased by Sykora Ford for $11,000.



The grand champion market lamb, shown by Cassidy Westbrook of Aquilla 4-H, sold for $5,000 to Citizens State Bank, Sykora Ford, Community Grocery, Jo Ann Nors, Ag Texas and Buzbee Feed.



Ethan Peacock of Blum FFA showed the grand champion market goat, which sold for $4,000 to Funtown RV.



Listen Machac of Abbott FFA exhibited the grand champion market swine, which sold for $9,000 to Bowman Environmental, Abney-Foster Concrete and Janek Construction.



Alex Rutherford of Itasca 4-H won grand champion in the broilers category, and buyers were Citizens State Bank and Bowman Environmental for $5,250.



Kinley Grayson of Abbott FFA earned grand champion in the meat rabbits division with buyers Citizens National Bank and Hillsboro Ford paying $4,500.



Livestock Division Reserve Grand Champions



Keeli Peters of Whitney FFA showed the reserve grand champion market steer, which brought $8,000 at the auction from buyers Citizens State Bank, Brent Cromwell, Lake Whitney Jr. Livestock Association, Hill County Farm Bureau, Rodney Schronk, Gary and Kolton Buchholz, Cielo Energy and Poore Family Feed.



Jocelyn Kolar of Abbott FFA had the reserve grand champion market lamb, which sold for $4,000 to Abbott Ag Boosters, Farmer’s Gin and Sykora Ford.



Brazos Blue of Aquilla 4-H had the reserve champion market goat, and buyers were Citizens State Bank, Buzbee Feed, First National Bank of Central Texas and Poore Family Feed for $3,000.



Whitney 4-H member Cash Hooten sold the reserve grand champion market swine, which sold for $3,500 to West Feed.



Sayre Hutchinson of Penelope FFA exhibited the reserve grand champion in the broiler division, which sold for $1,750 to Hillsboro Ford.



Halle Craig of Hillsboro FFA had the reserve grand champion meat rabbit, which sold for $3,000 to Hillsboro Sand and Gravel.

Winning Creative Arts Division items created by youth throughout the county went on the auction block Friday, January 28, at the Hill County fairgrounds. Taking top honors were: Kamy Buzbee, Matylda Halen, Dub Nors, Easton Buzbee, Heston Ripley, Melanie Farr, Labralynn Crawford, Rachel Alexander, Jackson Dobecka, Nick Valero, Kinzye Buchert, Malcolm Knox, Parker Dugan, Audra Withers, Jillian Milam, Reygan Cox, McKenley Roden and Amberly Hunt. Buyers of grand champion items included: Citizens State Bank, Jana Lindig, Kimberly Thomas, Buzbee Feed, Hillsboro Ford, All-Tex Utility, Ruby and Pearl, George Sinkule, Lone Star Alignment and Frame, Poor Boys Propane, Bowman Environmental, Ag Texas, Alisha Garland, Mike McCauley and JMS RVs. See accompanying story for more information.



Creative Arts Division Grand Champions



In the pre-kindergarten through first grade division, grand champions and buyers were: Kamy Buzbee, Aquilla ISD, muffins, sold for $500 to Citizens State Bank; Matylda Halen, Bynum ISD, crayon, sold for $625 to Jana Lindig; Dub Nors, Penelope ISD, models, sold for $550 to Kimberly Thomas; Easton Buzbee, Aquilla ISD, animals, $450, Buzbee Feed.



In the second through fourth grade category, grand champions and buyers were: Heston Ripley, Whitney ISD, cupcakes, sold for $450 to Hillsboro Ford; Melanie Farr, Aquilla ISD, pencil, sold for $400 to Citizens State Bank; Labralynn Crawford, Abbott ISD, woodwork, sold for $600 to All-Tex Utility; Rachel Alexander, Abbott ISD, stuffed articles/pillows, sold for $725 to Ruby and Pearl; Jackson Dobecka, Abbott ISD, buildings/structures, sold for $650 to George Sinkule.



In the fifth through eighth grade category, grand champions and buyers were: Nick Valero, Aquilla ISD, brownies, sold for $725 to Lone Star Alignment and Frame; Kinzye Buchert, Aquilla ISD, scenes/landscapes/watercolor/pastels, sold for $350 to Poor Boys Propane; Malcolm Knox, Covington ISD, models, sold for $350 to Poor Boys Propane; Parker Dugan, Itasca ISD, needlework, sold for $725 to Bowman Environmental; Audra Withers, Whitney ISD, buildings/structures, sold for $450 to Ag Texas.



In the ninth through 12th grade category, grand champions and buyers were: Jillian Milam, Whitney ISD, black and white/sepia, sold for $350 to Alisha Garland; Reygan Cox, Hillsboro ISD, decorated cupcakes, sold for $475 to Mike McCauley; McKenley Roden, Aquilla ISD, woodwork, sold for $400 to Hillsboro Ford; Amberly Hunt, Aquilla ISD, clothing/fabric items, sold for $400 to JMS RVs.



Creative Arts Division Reserve Grand Champions



In the pre-kindergarten through first grade division, reserve grand champions and buyers were: Christian Suter, freehand crayon, sold for $550 to Tom Crowley; Levi Ball, Aquilla ISD, birdhouses, sold for $350 to Citizens State Bank;



In the second through fourth grade division, reserve grand champions and buyers were: Serenity Suter, loaf bread, sold for $725 to Tom Crowley; Marcos Carbajal, Hillsboro ISD, water color, sold for $500 to Citizens National Bank; Natalee Abreu, Hillsboro ISD, clothing/fabric items, sold for $300 to Bowman Environmental; Brady Rogers, home school, people, sold for $500 to Rogers Farms.



In the fifth through eighth grade division, reserve grand champions and buyers were: Jaedyn Degner, Bynum ISD, pies, sold for $725 to Larry Degner; Salomé Chavez, Itasca ISD, animals/oils/acrylics, sold for $350 to Leslie Smith; Jaxon Pinner, Aquilla ISD, woodwork, sold for $725 to Hillsboro Ford; Halle Craig, Hillsboro ISD, stuffed articles/pillows, sold for $725 to Snyder Farms; Cheyenne Linder, Abbott ISD, scene/landscape, sold for $600 to Roger’s Harvesting.



In the ninth through 12th grade division, reserve grand champions and buyers were: Mayra Rodriguez, Hillsboro ISD, decorated cakes, sold for $400 to Tom Crowley; Baylee Barlow, Hubbard ISD, animals/oil/acrylic, sold for $725 to Ag Texas Insurance; Eleanna Sanchez, Itasca ISD, paper crafts, sold for $400 to Citizens State Bank; Cheyenne Linder, Abbott ISD, scene/landscape, sold for $600 to Roger’s Harvesting.



Those who would like to add on to an exhibitor’s livestock sale item can do so at auction.showorks.cloud/fair/hill/auction. Creative Arts Division add-ons can be submitted at auction.showorks.cloud/fair/hillca/auction. Add-ons will be accepted through Monday, February 14.