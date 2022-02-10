Parker seeks treasurer’s position

February 9, 2022



Rachel Parker

Rachel Parker has announced her candidacy for Hill County treasurer.



Parker is a native of Hill County who grew up in White Bluff and graduated from Blum High School. She has lived in Whitney her entire life, except for a few years spent in Washington as a military spouse.



“I am raising my son, Jacob, in the same town because of the small-town values that I hold close to my heart,” Parker said.



The candidate is currently an assistant auditor for Hill County, owns and operates a small local cleaning company and attends Tarleton State University, where she is pursuing her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.



She is also involved in community service, formerly serving as the treasurer of the Whitney ISD Band Booster Club for two years, volunteering at numerous events in the county, as well as being the FRG Leader for the 54th Military Police Company for five years.



Parker has worked for over 20 years in leadership and finance roles for the WB Ranch and Goodall-Witcher Hospital. Some of her strengths include identifying and implementing process improvements, streamlining electronic records management, honesty and transparency. She has experience in accounts payable and receivables along with multiple roles in financial analysis and auditing.



“My vision is to oversee the safekeeping of investments and distribution of all county funds with scrutiny, accuracy and to ensure all accounts are maintained with integrity,” Parker said. “I am excited to meet and visit with the people of Hill County during my campaign. I would humbly ask for your support and vote.”