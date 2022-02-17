Rehearsals underway for “The 39 Steps” Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame February 16, 2022 Dress rehearsals are in full swing for Lake Whitney Arts’ production of “The 39 Steps,” adapted from the Hitchcock film of the same name. Joe Neal Pedigo and George Staples appear as many characters, among them the pair of thugs shown here. This fast and funny show features nearly 100 characters played by six actors. It will open Saturday, February 19, to a sold-out dinner theatre, but tickets are available for the remaining regular seating performances Sunday, February 20, and Friday through Sunday, February 25-27. Visit http://www.lakewhitneyarts.org for tickets or more information. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related