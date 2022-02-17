Whitney sales tax proceeds up 25 percent this month

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

February 16, 2022

Sales tax revenue continues to look good locally, with the City of Whitney’s February payment up 25 percent and Hill County’s allocation up 27 percent from the same time last year.



Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced last week that he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.22 billion in local sales tax allocations for February, 16.4 percent more than in February 2021.



Whitney’s February payment was $83,069.79, and year-to-date numbers show Whitney receiving $150,553 so far in 2022, up 26 percent from last year.



Hill County’s payment came to $351,071.70 in February, and year-to-date figures show the county receiving $615,702.36, up 14 percent.



The City of Hillsboro’s February allocation was $436,113.42, according to the comptroller’s data. For the first two months of this year, payments in the county seat have totaled $768,682, which is up nine percent over the same period of 2021.



Bosque County received $97,984.08 in February, up 15 percent from the same month last year. For the first two months of the year, Bosque County’s allocations are up nine percent for a total of $159,426.67.



February allocations and changes for other Hill County cities include: Abbott – $22,786.74, up 152 percent; Aquilla – $1,572.26, down 19 percent; Blum – $3,712.05, down four percent; Bynum – $1,296.17, up 15 percent; Carl’s Corner – $4,244.36, down one percent; Covington – $6,637.52, down three percent; Hubbard – $24,317.83, up eight percent; Itasca – $21,856.52, up 15 percent; Malone – $2,391.43, up 23 percent; Mertens – $557.47, down six percent; Mount Calm – $4,400.94, up 164 percent; Penelope – $1,155.41, up 21 percent.



Payments and changes for Bosque County cities were: Clifton – $117,124.93, up 24 percent; Cranfills Gap – $3,914.94, up nine percent; Iredell – $2,854.66, down 14 percent; Meridian – $26,334.77, down one percent; Morgan – $4,717.97, up 10 percent; Valley Mills – $16,823.41, up five percent; Walnut Springs – $7,222.09, up 24 percent.



These allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2021 sales by businesses that report tax annually.