Whitney athletes selected for FCA Victory Bowl

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

February 16, 2022

Whitney High School seniors Kolt Byrd and Jaxon Montgomery have been selected to play in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Victory Bowl in June. Byrd was selected to participate in the FCA football game, and Montgomery was chosen for the FCA baseball game. Pictured (l to r) are: Athletic Director Mark Byrd, Coach Tina Byrd, Kolt Byrd, Jaxon Montgomery, Kim Montgomery and Craig Montgomery. The Victory Bowl will be held June 1-4, with the baseball game at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Friday, June 3, and the football game played Saturday, June 4, at Midway High School.

