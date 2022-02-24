Area polling places set for March 1 primary elections

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

February 23, 2022



Early voting will wrap up Friday, February 25, in the Republican and Democratic primary elections, and election day polling places have been set in Hill and Bosque counties for Tuesday, March 1.



Through Friday, early voting will continue from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the following Hill County locations: Hill County Covington Street Annex, located at 126 South Covington Street in Hillsboro; the new Huron annex, located at 5800 FM 933 (Whitney address); or the Hubbard Volunteer Fire Department, located at 116 North Magnolia in Hubbard.



Bosque County residents can cast early ballots at either the Bosque County Courthouse, located at 110 South Main Street in Meridian, or the Clifton Civic Center, located at 403 West Third Street in Clifton. Bosque County early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. February 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. February 24, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. February 25.



The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on election day, with the following voting locations set:



Hill County

Precinct 1 – First Presbyterian Church, 301 Old Brandon Road, Hillsboro; Precinct 2 – Huron Annex, 5800 Farm Road 933, Whitney; Precinct 3 – Central Baptist Church, 1100 Old Bynum Road, Hillsboro; Precinct 4 – Open Range Cowboy Church Community Center, 757 Farm Road 1713, Whitney; Precinct 5 – Aquilla Fire Station, 201 East Treadwell, Aquilla; Precinct 6 – Covington Street Annex, 126 South Covington Street, Hillsboro; Precinct 7 – Abbott Community Center, 210 East Walnut, Abbott; Precinct 8 – 2604 Fire Station, 319 Farm Road 2604, Whitney; Precinct 9 – Brandon Community Center, 7414 SH 22, Brandon; Precinct 10 – HILCO Civic & Event Center, 1000 South Files, Itasca; Precinct 11 – Penelope Volunteer Fire Department, 121 East Commerce, Penelope; Precinct 12 – Historic Hubbard High School, 300 NW 6th Street, Hubbard; Precinct 13 – Our Savior Lutheran Church, 117 HCR 2129 E, Whitney.



Bosque County

Precinct 1 – Iredell City Hall, 225 South Eastland Street, Iredell; Precinct 2 – Walnut Springs City Hall, 4126 3rd Street, Walnut Springs; Precincts 3 and 4 – Meridian Civic Center, 309 West River Street, Meridian; Precinct 5 – Lakeside Village Community Center, 136 CR 1275, Lakeside Village; Precinct 6 – West Shore Community Center, 560 Farm Road 3118, Laguna Park; Precinct 7 – Cranfills Gap Community Center, 312 North 3rd Street, Cranfills Gap; Precincts 8 and 9 – Clifton Civic Center, 403 West 3rd Street, Clifton; Precinct 10 – Old City Hall, 107 South 4th Street, Valley Mills; Precinct 11 – Cayote Community Center, 3339 Farm Road 56, Cayote.



REPUBLICAN PRIMARY



U.S. Representative, District 6 (Hill County): James Buford, Jake Ellzey, Bill Payne



U.S. Representative, District 31 (Bosque County): Abhiram Garapati, John Carter, Mike Williams



Governor: Don Huffines, Chad Prather, Paul Belew, Greg Abbott, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen B. West, Rick Perry, Danny Harrison



Lieutenant Governor: Daniel Miller, Todd M. Bullis, Aaron Sorrells, Dan Patrick, Trayce Bradford, Zach Vance



Attorney General: Louie Gohmert, George P. Bush, Eva Guzman, Ken Paxton



Comptroller of Public Accounts: Glenn Hegar, Mark V. Goloby



Commissioner of the General Land Office: Dawn Buckingham, Tim Westley, Victor Avila, Ben Armenta, Rufus Lopez, Jon Spiers, Weston Martinez, Don W. Minton



Commissioner of Agriculture: Sid Miller, Carey A. Counsil, James White



Railroad Commissioner: Sarah Stogner, Marvin “Sarge” Summers, Dawayne Tipton, Tom Slocum Jr., Wayne Christian



Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3: Debra Lehrmann



Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5: Rebeca Huddle



Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9: Evan Young, David J. Schnck



Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2: Mary Lou Keel



Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5: Clint Morgan, Scott Walker



Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6: Jesse F. McClure, III



Member, State Board of Education, District 14: Evelyn Brooks, Sue Melton-Malone



State Senator, District 22: Brian Birdwell



State Representative, District 13: Angelia Orr, Dennis D. Wilson



Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District, Place 3: Steve Smith



District Judge, 66th Judicial District (Hill County): Lee Harris



District Judge, 220th Judicial District (Bosque County): Shaun D. Carpenter



Hill County Judge: Justin Lewis



Bosque County Judge: Cindy Vanlandingham



Hill County Court at Law: Matt Crain



Bosque County Court at Law: Luke Giesecke



Hill County District Clerk: Marchel Eubank



Bosque County District Clerk: Juanita Miller



Hill County Clerk: Nicole Tanner



Bosque County Clerk: Tab Ferguson



Hill County Treasurer: Rachel Parker



Bosque County Treasurer: Carla Sigler



Hill County Commissioner, Precinct 2: Larry Crumpton



Bosque County Commissioner, Precinct 2: Terry Townley



Hill County Commissioner, Precinct 4: Martin Lake



Bosque County Commissioner, Precinct 4: Ronny Liardon



Hill County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1: Trey Jetton



Bosque County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1: Jeff Hightower



Hill County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2: Shane Brassell



Bosque County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2: Stan Salome, Leslie Perry, Michele Valdez



Hill County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3: Shannon Skilling



Hill County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4: Charles Jones



Republican County Chair (Hill County) – Will Orr



Republican County Chair (Bosque County) – Marisusan Kennedy



Republicans will also be surveyed on 10 propositions. They will be asked to answer yes or no to the following:



Proposition 1: In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.



Proposition 2: Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.



Proposition 3: Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.



Proposition 4: Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race or economic status.



Proposition 5: Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.



Proposition 6: The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.



Proposition 7: Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.



Proposition 8: Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.



Proposition 9: Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.



Proposition 10: Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.



DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY



Governor: Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez, Michael Cooper, Rich Wakeland, Beto O’Rourke, Joy Diaz



Lieutenant Governor: Mike Collier, Carla Brailey, Michelle Beckley



Attorney General: Rochelle Mercedes Garza, Mike Fields, Joe Joworski, Lee Merritt, S. “TBone” Raynor



Comptroller of Public Accounts: Angel Luis Vega, Tim Mahoney, Janet T. Dudding



Commissioner of the General Land Office: Sandragrace Martinez, Jay Kleberg, Michael Lange, Jinny Suh



Commissioner of Agriculture: Susan Hays, Ed Ireson



Railroad Commissioner: Luke Warford



Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3: Erin A. Nowell



Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5: Amanda Reichek



Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9: Julia Maldonado



Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5: Dana Huffman



Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6: Robert Johnson



Member, State Board of Education, District 14: Tracy Fisher



State Representative, District 13: Cuevas Sean Peacock, Cedric Davis Sr.



Democratic Party Chair (Hill County) – Thomas Hanson



Democratic Party Chair (Bosque County) – Pat Toombs