2022 Primary Election Results

Hill County Results Only – All Results Unofficial Until Canvassed

** Indicates Projected Statewide Winner

See Bosque County Elections for Bosque County election results

U.S. Representative, District 6

James Buford – 916/ 23.81%

Jake Ellzey – 2,292/ 59.58%**

Bill Payne – 639/ 16.61%

Governor

Don Huffines – 498/ 11.61%

Chad Prather – 240/ 5.59%

Paul Belew – 14/ 0.33%

Greg Abbott – 3,004/ 70.02%**

Kandy Kaye Horn – 28/ 0.65%

Allen B. West – 423/ 9.86%

Rick Perry – 65/ 1.52%

Danny Harrison – 18/ 0.42%

Lieutenant Governor

Daniel Miller – 355/ 8.65%

Todd M. Bullis – 107/ 2.61%

Aaron Sorrells – 160/ 3.90%

Dan Patrick – 3,161/ 77.00%**

Trayce Bradford – 184/ 4.48%

Zach Vance – 138/ 3.36%

Attorney General

Louie Gohmert – 632/ 14.92%

George P. Bush – 1,126/ 26.58%

Eva Guzman – 696/ 16.43%

Ken Paxton – 1,782/ 42.07%

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Glenn Hegar – 3,295/ 86.76%**

Mark V. Goloby – 503/ 13.24%

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Dawn Buckingham – 1,400/ 39.22%

Tim Westley – 810/ 22.69%

Victor Avila – 272/ 7.62%

Ben Armenta – 88/ 2.46%

Rufus Lopez – 116/ 3.25%

Jon Spiers – 284/ 7.96%

Weston Martinez – 159/ 4.45%

Don W. Minton – 441/ 12.35%

Commissioner of Agriculture

Sid Miller- 2,588/ 67.78%

Carey A. Counsil – 303/ 7.94%

James White – 927/ 24.28%

Railroad Commissioner

Sarah Stogner – 627/ 17.31%

Marvin “Sarge” Summers – 700/ 19.33%

Dawayne Tipton – 493/ 13.61%

Tom Slocum Jr. – 523/ 14.44%

Wayne Christian – 1,279/ 35.31%

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Debra Lehrmann – 3,311/ 100%

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Rebeca Huddle – 3,282/ 100%

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Evan Young – 2,085/ 60.28%

David J. Schenck – 1,374/ 39.72%

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2

Mary Lou Keel – 3,237/ 100%

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Clint Morgan – 1,378/ 40.06%

Scott Walker – 2,062/ 59.94%

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Jesse F. McClure, III – 3,200/ 100%

Member, State Board of Education, District 14

Evelyn Brooks – 1,963/ 57.00%

Sue Melton-Malone – 1,481/ 43.00%

State Senator, District 22

Brian Birdwell – 3,439/ 100%

State Representative, District 13

Angelia Orr – 2,828/ 69.43%

Dennis D. Wilson – 1,245/ 30.57%

Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

Steve Smith – 3,273/ 100%

District Judge, 66th Judicial District

Lee Harris – 3,490/ 100%

Hill County Judge

Justin Lewis – 3,416/ 100%

Hill County Court at Law

Matt Crain – 3,442/ 100%

Hill County District Clerk

Marchel Eubank – 3,422/ 100%

Hill County Clerk

Nicole Tanner – 3,379/ 100%

Hill County Treasurer

Rachel Parker – 3,316/ 100%

Hill County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Larry Crumpton – 874/ 100%

Hill County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Martin Lake – 684/ 100%

Hill County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Trey Jetton – 1,193/ 100%

Hill County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Shane Brassell – 894/ 100%

Hill County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Shannon Skilling 591/ 100%

Hill County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

Charles Jones – 725/ 100%

Hill County Republican Party Chair

Will Orr – 3,414/ 100%

Proposition 1: In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.

YES – 4,010

NO – 228

Proposition 2: Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.

YES – 3,194

NO – 906

Proposition 3: Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.

YES – 3,780

NO – 440

Proposition 4: Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race or economic status.

YES – 3,982

NO – 248

Proposition 5: Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.

YES – 3,614

NO – 554

Proposition 6: The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.

YES – 3,441

NO – 664

Proposition 7: Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.

YES – 4,143

NO – 112

Proposition 8: Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.

YES – 4,045

NO – 186

Proposition 9: Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.

YES – 3,727

NO – 473

Proposition 10: Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.

YES – 3,956

NO – 217

Governor

Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez – 8/ 1.71%

Michael Cooper – 14/ 2.99%

Rich Wakeland – 4/ 0.85%

Beto O’Rourke – 432/ 92.31%**

Joy Diaz – 10/ 2.14%

Lieutenant Governor

Mike Collier – 210/ 46.98%

Carla Brailey – 135/ 30.20%

Michelle Beckley – 102/ 22.82%

Attorney General

Rochelle Mercedes Garza – 179/ 39.51%

Mike Fields – 74/ 16.34%

Joe Joworski – 107/ 23.62%

Lee Merritt – 73/ 16.11%

S. “TBone” Raynor – 20/ 4.42%

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Angel Luis Vega – 134/ 30.45%

Tim Mahoney – 127/ 28.86%

Janet T. Dudding – 179/ 40.68%

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Sandragrace Martinez – 120/ 27.09%

Jay Kleberg – 151/ 34.09%

Michael Lange – 90/ 20.32%

Jinny Suh – 82/ 18.51%

Commissioner of Agriculture

Susan Hays – 356/ 80.00%

Ed Ireson – 89/ 20.00%

Railroad Commissioner

Luke Warford – 409/ 100%

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Erin A. Nowell – 403/ 100%

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Amanda Reichek – 403/ 100%

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Julia Maldonado – 404/ 100%

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Dana Huffman – 400/ 100%

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Robert Johnson – 404/ 100%

Member, State Board of Education, District 14

Tracy Fisher – 405/ 100%

State Representative, District 13

Cuevas Sean Peacock – 188/ 100%

Cedric Davis Sr. – 239/ 100%

Hill County Democratic Party Chairman

Thomas Hanson – 410/ 100%