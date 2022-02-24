Scholarships available to help students show steers

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

February 22, 2022



Bobcat Contracting is now accepting applications for the Helping Raise Kids by Raising Projects Scholarships available to Hill County students interested in showing steers at the annual Hill County Fair. The $2,500 scholarships will help Hill County exhibitors buy, raise and show their steer projects.



The scholarship is open to all Hill County students who will be in grades 3-12 during the 2022-2023 school year and will be first-time steer exhibitors or only have one year of experience showing steers. Students who wish to apply should submit an essay outlining why they are interested in showing steers and why they should be selected, along with the scholarship application. Applications are available through any Hill County FFA Chapter Advisor or 4-H Club Leader.



All applications, including essay submissions, are due March 15, to Bobcat Contracting. They may be mailed to P.O. Box 663, Hillsboro, TX 76645.



Recipients receive $2,000 in March to purchase their steers and help with expenses. The remaining $500 will be awarded after the Hill County Validation in June.



Bobcat Contracting continues to be a strong supporter of the Hill County Fair and recognizes the value of raising kids through the opportunity of raising cattle.