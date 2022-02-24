Hill College president to retire at the end of May

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

Hill College President Dr. Pam Boehm has served Hill College in various capacities since 1978 and has been president of the college since 2014.

Hill College President Dr. Pam Boehm has announced her retirement effective May 31. The Hill College Board of Regents accepted the retirement announcement, with regrets, at the January meeting and approved a motion to recognize her as president emeritus.



Dr. Boehm, a Whitney resident, began serving as the 10th president of the college in July 2014 after a months-long nationwide search.



Dr. Boehm was serving as coordinator of social and behavioral sciences when she was selected for the position. She has served in numerous faculty and administrative roles at Hill College since 1978.



She began at Hill College as administrative assistant to the dean of instruction. Since then, she has served as director of counseling and support services, dean of students, vice president of student services, adjunct faculty, crisis counselor and psychology instructor.



Her own college education started at Hill College, and she also studied at McLennan Community College, Sam Houston State University and University of Mary Hardin-Baylor prior to receiving her Bachelor of Arts in Applied Sciences and then a Master’s degree in Education from Tarleton State University. Her doctoral degree in education is from Texas A&M University-Commerce.



As president of the college, Dr. Boehm has secured grant funds to increase services to students, developed a testing center, created a tutorial program for students and partnered with Hillsboro Independent School District to develop a Teen Forum.



Dr. Boehm has also been an active member of the community, serving on a number of committees and boards.