TK Power Wash joins chamber

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

March 2, 2022

Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for TK Power Wash, LLC Monday, February 21. Pictured are owners Tony and Katie Zuniga and son Julian, Lil’ Miss Pioneer Day Queen Madison Elmore, Chamber board Director Jean Drugan, Amy Booth from Citizens State Bank, Sherri Clary and Isabel and Luis Baltazar. The business can be reached at 254-855-5568 or by email: tkpowerwash2020@gmail.com

