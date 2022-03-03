TPWD says white bass run expectations high for 2022

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

Anglers across the state look forward to hitting the water each spring for the annual white bass spawning run upstream from reservoirs into rivers and creeks. Whether it be fishing on the bank, motorized boat or paddle craft, the white bass run can provide an exciting day on the water for new and seasoned anglers alike.



“The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has received reports that some anglers have started catching white bass since the beginning of February, but the main spawning run does not really get going until water temperatures and flows are just right,” said John Botros, TPWD’s Inland Fisheries River Access Coordinator. “Some good rains this spring would trigger abundant white bass spawning runs. Anglers should make plans to target this species in rivers and creeks upstream of many of our reservoirs from now until early May.”



White bass, also known as sand bass, are a popular freshwater species preferred by Texas anglers both for sport fishing and for the dinner table. While most riverside property is privately owned, public access to high-quality white bass runs can be found at many Texas State Parks, Texas Paddling Trails, leased River Access and Conservation Area (RACA) sites and highway and bridge crossings.



White bass action and public access points can be found on the Brazos River above Lake Whitney.



A variety of artificial lures will work for anglers targeting white bass including small jigs and crank baits. Night fishing using lights or around lighted docks can also be effective. White bass are excellent table-fare and anglers should pack a cooler if the fish are biting. The daily bag limit for white bass is 25 with a 10-inch minimum length limit. More information on fishing regulations can be found in the TPWD Outdoor Annual.



For more information about white bass identification, fishing patterns, life history, biology and access to public sites, visit the White Bass Fishing in Central Texas website at tpwd.texas.gov.