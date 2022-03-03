Whitney native to co-host ESPN fishing podcast

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

March 2, 2022

Murray Richter, a 1998 Whitney graduate and Dallas-area author, will co-host ESPN’s Reel Talk Radio podcast with Captain Debbie Hanson, broadcasting from Ft. Myers, Florida.



Listeners can listen live Saturday, March 5, at 6 a.m. Central Time at https://espnswfl.com/shows/espn- swfl-reel-talk/. The podcast will also be available in the show archives after recording.



Listeners are invited to text or call in to the show at 239-337-3776.



To connect with Richter online, visit his website at http://www.luckyreaderbooksllc.com or follow him on social media @mrichterauthor.