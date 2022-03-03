Wildcats claim bi-district championship

March 2, 2022



The Whitney Wildcats claimed a bi-district championship Tuesday, February 22, before their season came to an end in the next round against Groesbeck Friday, February 25.



The Wildcats defeated Scurry-Rosser 45-41 in Corsicana in the first round. Both teams felt each other out throughout the first half, with Scurry-Rosser taking the lead 14-10 in the first quarter.

Pictured above is Marcus Wilson getting to the rim for two against Scurry-Rosser in Corsicana last week.



Rosser maintained a four-point lead for much of the second quarter, but a late three-pointer by Dontae Wilson brought Whitney one point, and the score was 21-20 going into the half.



Jairdyn Anderson had a three-pointer to start the third quarter, putting Whitney in the lead. Scurry-Rosser regained the lead and held it until late in the fourth quarter, extending it to five points.



The Wildcats got back into the game with an aggressive defense and a barrage of three-pointers by Wilson and Anderson to take the lead and get the win.



Head Coach David Ervin said, “We just kept fighting and fighting. That’s what we’ve been doing all year long. We play in a tough district, so every game is a nail-biter.”



The Wildcats moved on to face Groesbeck in Waco later in the week. Groesbeck ended the first quarter in the lead with the score 11-6, and by halftime, the Wildcats were still keeping up with the score at 21-18, Groesbeck.



Whitney took the lead in the third period, which ended with the score at 32-31.



Groesbeck pulled ahead in the fourth, ending the game with a 55-48 win over the Wildcats.