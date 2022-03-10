Lakeside Village VFD to hold breakfast, bake sale March 12

March 9, 2022

The Lakeside Village Volunteer Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary will hold a Breakfast and Bake Sale Saturday, March 12, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the Lakeside Village Fire Hall.



Cost of the breakfast is by donation only, and the bake sale items are priced for purchase.



The menu for breakfast will be scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, biscuits, gravy, coffee, orange juice and milk. The gravy will be made as usual by “honorary auxiliary member” Jim Bolton.



“The bake sale will offer homemade cakes, pies, cookies, breads and other goodies, all made by the great cooks in the Ladies Auxiliary,” said President Vicki Johnson.



“We always welcome baked goods donated by the community as part of our sale and frequently have some really nice surprises in the goodies our neighbors bring for us to sell,” she added.



“As always, the proceeds are used to keep your VFD operating, insurance on our firefighters, the trucks, equipment, building, as well as utilities and upkeep on the building, etc. As the fund-raising arm responsible for these expenses, the Ladies Auxiliary really appreciates the support our surrounding communities give by attending our events and donating so generously,” Johnson added.



The Lakeside Village Fire Hall is located at 136 CR 1275, just east of the FM 927 and 56 intersection, next to the water tower.



For more information, call Jackie at 254-775-4425.