Royelles drill team earns multiple honors

March 9, 2022

Team members pictured are (l to r): front row – officers Roselyn Villarreal-first lieutenant, Eliza Banner-captain and Annette Prado-second lieutenant; back row – Nayeli Estrada, Hanna Jaynes, Jaden Cashion, Andrea Figueroa, Jaycee Green, Elyse Minniear, Evelyn Figueroa, Raylee Thornton and Sandra Contreras.

The Whitney High School Royelles drill team competed Saturday, February 26, at the Hill Country Regional Competition in Fredericksburg against other schools from across the state and came away with some outstanding honors.



The Royelles officers received: first place jazz routine, first place prop routine, grand champion officer line in their class, Ring of Champions award for being top scoring officer line overall (no matter the size or class of the team), and a $500 scholarship toward camp next season. This is the first time in school history an officer line has been awarded this level of honor.



The team received: Platinum Sweepstakes for scoring 95 out of 100 or higher on all three routines, outstanding technique for their contemporary routine and the Congeniality Award for having best sportsmanship of the day.



There were 45 soloists from various sized schools across the state that The Royelles competed against. Soloists awards for The Royelles include: Eliza Banner, second place overall solo, top 5 solo finalist, platinum solo award and the AJC award; Roselyn Villarreal, top 10 solo overall score and platinum solo award; Annette Prado, Nayeli Estrada, Hannah Jaynes and Raylee Thornton, Division I Solo.