Powerlifters earn trip to state Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame March 9, 2022 Three members of the Whitney High School girls' powerlifting team have advanced to the state competition after competing at regionals in Dublin recently. Alli McCreery, Vanessa Cruz and Paulina Delgado (pictured left to right) will travel to Corpus Christi Thursday, March 17, to compete in the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association state contest. At the regional contest, McCreery advanced with a total of 605 pounds, Cruz qualified with a total of 475 pounds and Delgado advanced as an alternate in her weight class with a total of 710 pounds. Other Lady Wildcats competing at regionals were Rylann Hensley, Jacy Daniel, Kaelyn Motherspau, Lillian Dunn, Caroline Scarborough, Sandra Contreras, Jaden Henderson, Allison Willis, Angelina Johnson and Cheyenne Delong.