Tickets on sale for Lake Whitney Arts’ Murder Mystery Theatre on March 26

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

March 9, 2022



Lake Whitney Arts has announced that it will once again host a Murder Mystery Theatre. Tickets are now on sale for “Murder Under the Big Top” the evening of Saturday, March 26, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.



LWA describes the evening as follows: “It’s 1952, and P.U. Barnhum’s world-famous three-ring circus has come to Podunk! The town is overwhelmed by the excitement, the lights, the animals, and the—dead body of the ringmaster. Yes, there lies Rhett Coate, shot to death right in the center ring. The circus owner, P.U. Barnhum, is in a tizzy. Was the murderer a fellow circus performer, like Malcolm Laff the clown, or Trey Sepp, the strong man? Was it one of the carnival attractions, like Christa Bawle the fortune teller or Isalotta Herr the bearded lady? Or maybe it was a member of the audience like Arlo Kell, someone with cause to dread the reappearance of a Podunkian who ran off to join the circus. Play as a suspect or as a detective!”



Hors d’oeuvres will be provided, and cost is $25 for one ticket or $40 for two tickets.



Details and tickets are available at LakeWhitneyArts.org/murder.