Shooting Sports teams bring home trophies

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

March 9, 2022

The Hill County 4-H Shooting Sports teams traveled to Georgetown Sunday, February 27, to participate in the Wilco Shooting Sports third annual “Fun Shoot.” Hill County 4-H competed with eight three-man teams, including one adult/coach team. Hill County’s youth were talented enough to bring home four trophies, including first through third places in the junior division (ages 8-11) and third place in the youth division (ages 12-18). This is just the start of the shooting sports competitions for the year, and the members hope to bring more trophies home to Hill County. The 4-H Shooting Sports group is open to any young person in third through 12th grades. They practice the disciplines of rifle, shotgun and pistol and hold monthly meetings and several practices each month. For information, follow Hill County 4-H Shooting Sports Club on Facebook.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s