WHS German students earn regional awards

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

March 9, 2022

The Whitney High School German students earned second place at the North Texas Winterfest German Regional Contest held in February. The contest was once again virtual due to the ongoing pandemic, but this year there were a total of 35 participants from Whitney who collected 10 first-place individual and group wins. All students who placed in the top five at regionals will be moving on to compete in the Virtual Texas State German Contest sponsored by Texas State University in San Marcos. Earning first place were: Club Album – Macy McKinney, Evelyn Figueroa, Lilly Cundiff, Linsey Bledsoe, Danna Guille; Doll Costume – Kaely Motherspau, Jasmyne Britain, Elizabeth Foster; Einzeltanz (Couple’s Dance)- Jack Lee, Lilly Cundiff; Folk Dance – Linsey Bledsoe, Jasmyne Britain, Lilly Cundiff, Kacie Davis, Kade Deaton, Fabio Garcia, Manny Herrera, Syvana Hill, Ben Hunt, Jack Lee, Prila McIntyre, Kaylee Miller, Kaelyn Motherspau, John Nesselroad, Irlanda Ortega, Ahtziri Romero, Kynnadi Seely, McKenzie Ward, Sean Woodyear; Black & White Painting/Drawing – Ash Russell; Photography – Jack Lee; Upper Level Puppet Show – Jo Morrow, Felicity Christ, Joseph Martin, Brennen Overton, Sean Woodyear; Lower Level Puppet Show – Jessie Anderson, Syvana Hill, Cadence Haught, Andrea Martinez, McKenzie Ward; T-Shirt Design – Mia Flores, Elizabeth Foster; Skit Level 4 – Cadence Bidwell, Billy Canfield, Kade Deaton, Manny Herrera, Kacie Davis. Others earning wins were Xavier Romero (second place, Poetry Level 1), Emily Maldonado (third place, Poster Design), Lilly Cundiff (third place, Photography), Jo Morrow (sixth place, Poetry Level 4) and Sean Woodyear (seventh place, Poetry Level 4).

