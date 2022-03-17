Family loses home in fire that burns three structures

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

March 16, 2022

Multiple fire departments responded to three structure fires off of FM 2604 north of Whitney Friday afternoon, March 11.



At 2:18 p.m., volunteer fire departments were dispatched to the 100 block of Cedar Hill Drive.



Just moments later, firefighters arrived to find a two-story home fully engulfed in flames.



Additional departments were dispatched after a neighboring home also caught fire with propane tanks situated between the two structures. A third structure then caught fire.



No injuries were reported, and two of the homes were reportedly abandoned.



Firefighters from 2604, Whitney, Lakeview, White Bluff, Blum, Bynum, Covington, Lakeside Village, West Shore, Mount Calm, Woodbury, Peoria and Rio Vista responded.



The cause of the blaze is under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the family that lost their home.