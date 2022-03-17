State demographer to speak at county summit March 31

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

March 16, 2022

Registration is now open for the first annual Hill County Summit to be held at the Hill College Performing Arts Center on the Hill College campus Thursday, March 31.



Local elected county, school and city officials and the public are encouraged to attend and hear Dr. Lloyd B. Potter, the Texas State Demographer, discuss the 2020 Census and how it will impact the future of Hill County.



A box lunch will be provided free for the first 100 registrants and will be served at 11:30 a.m. The program will start at noon and conclude at 1 p.m.



Dr. Potter was appointed state demographer on June 4, 2010. He holds a Ph.D. in Demography and Sociology from the University of Texas at Austin, a Master of Public Health Degree from Emory University, a Master of Science in Education from the University of Houston at Clear Lake, and a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University. He currently serves as a professor in the Department of Demography at The University of Texas at San Antonio, where he also serves as the director of the Institute for Demographic and Socioeconomic Research (IDSER).



Dr. Potter has extensive experience working as an applied demographer in several settings.



The event is free for all attendees. To register, visit: http://ow.ly/f8zA50I5TJQ.