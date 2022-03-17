Missing man’s body found in Lake Whitney

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

March 16, 2022

John Walter Mauhar

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday, March 10, that a body believed to be a man who went missing in January has been recovered from Lake Whitney.



Authorities initially asked for the public’s help in January, when 50-year-old John Walter Mauhar of Waco went missing after he checked into the Little Rocky Lodge in Laguna Park.



According to the sheriff’s office, friends became concerned after failed attempts to reach Mauhar on his phone and contacted law enforcement. Investigating officers found the man’s room to be unoccupied, but his car, his cell phone and personal belongings were all found in the room.



Bosque County investigators and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department responded Thursday after individuals fishing in the area of the lodge found the body in the lake.



In a press release, the sheriff’s office said that the body was transported to a medical examiner for forensic investigation and positive identification.



Mauhar reportedly suffered from medical conditions and became disoriented at times due to his treatments and medications.