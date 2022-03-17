Sales tax allocations strong for county, city

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

March 16, 2022



Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced last week that he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $913.3 million in local sales tax allocations for March, 19.8 percent more than in March 2021.



Locally, Hill County’s March allocation came to $378,138.16, up 43 percent compared to last March. Year-to-date numbers show the county receiving $993,840.52 so far in 2022, about 23 percent higher than the same period last year.



Whitney’s March payment came to $54,726.58, up one percent from last year. Year-to-date numbers show Whitney receiving $205,280.32 so far this year, up 18 percent from 2021.



Allocations and changes from last March for other Hill County cities included: Abbott – $12,698.97, up 36 percent; Aquilla – $1,286.92, down one percent; Blum – $2,985.51, down four percent; Bynum – $891.12, down seven percent; Carl’s Corner – $3,912.96, up five percent; Covington – $5,033.29, down four percent; Hillsboro – $288,471.30, down 27 percent; Hubbard – $14,664.41, up six percent; Itasca – $15,137.72, up 31 percent; Malone – $1,956.50, up 53 percent; Mertens – $480.12, down 38 percent; Mount Calm – $1,411.99, up 98 percent; Penelope – $530.11, up five percent.



Bosque County’s March payment was $64,441.48, up 11 percent from last March, and the county’s payments have totaled $223,868.15 so far this year, about 10 percent higher than the same period last year.



Payments and changes for Bosque County cities were: Clifton – $74,332.35, up 12 percent; Cranfills Gap – $3,190.05, up 14 percent; Iredell – $2,238.20, down 25 percent; Meridian – $16,583.52, up four percent; Morgan – $3,275.49, up 0.29 percent; Valley Mills – $12,995, down 2 percent; Walnut Springs – $5,182.86, up 20 percent.



These allocations are based on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.