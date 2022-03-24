Eastern Star 50-year pin presented

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

March 23, 2022

Whitney Order of the Eastern Star #930 Worthy Matron Mildred Larance recently presented Darlene Pelham-Apperson her 50-year certificate and her 50-year pin. Chad Pelham pinned the pin on his mother. Darlene’s family and O.E.S members were served cake and a dinner before the presentation. Darlene’s father, the late Marvin Neese, was a member of Whitney Lodge #355 for well over 50 years. Darlene has now been a member for 51 years, but due to the pandemic, the presentation was delayed until recently.

