New hybrid nursing program to begin June 6 at Hill College

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

March 23, 2022

Hill College is now offering a hybrid option for its Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) and Paramedic Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) Transition programs, which will run from June to May. The first cohort begins June 6, and the application deadline is April 1.



The college was recently approved to offer the program in a hybrid format to offer more flexibility for its students and is only one of a few hybrid programs offered statewide.



All theory course work of the hybrid programs will be conducted online, which will include discussion questions, scenarios and case studies. The only face-to-face requirements for students include completing major exams in a Hill College testing center and 12 hours of training each week at a clinical facility. The traditional face-to-face program will still be offered as well.



“Most of our transition students work full-time and have requested this type of program for the transition,” said Lori Moseley, Hill College Dean of Health and Public Service Pathways. “With a hybrid program, students will not be required to take off as much time at work. I would encourage LVNs and paramedics who have some successful experience with online classes to apply for this program as it could be more convenient for their work schedule.”



Hill College Professional Nursing Program Coordinator Dr. Dawn Cox said the hybrid program is a great opportunity for LVNs and paramedics to return to school and to help the community and local health care facilities.



“Students will be able to expand the knowledge they bring with them into the program,” said Cox. “These students have always been a fantastic addition to our program, but many have not been able to return to school due to time restrictions. So, I wanted to be able to help with the nursing shortages and give these working students an option that would allow them to keep working and still be able to come back and complete their RN. This helps the communities and facilities have quality nurses who might not have been able to return to school.”



Interested students must hold a valid unencumbered Texas LVN license or Texas Paramedic certification/licensure. Students must also have a grade of B or better in the following pre-requisite courses: Anatomy and Physiology I and II in the last five years; Lifespan Growth and Development; Composition I; and College Algebra.



For questions or additional information, contact the program directly at 817-760-5921 or 254-659-7920.