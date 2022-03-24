American Legion donates to LWMA Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame March 23, 2022 The American Legion Post 522 of Whitney recently presented a check in the amount of $1,000 to the Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance’s Joint Committee for Christmas (JCC) fund. Sons of the American Legion Commander Albert Arellano and Linda Arellano are pictured presenting the check to Michele Walker, JCC chairperson. These funds will be used at Christmas to help meet additional food needs in the community for the holiday season. The American Legion Family Post 522 also donates many toys and bicycles to help with Christmas gifts for the children of the community. “The food bank, along with JCC, is very thankful to have such generous organizations contribute to helping during the busiest time of the year,” Walker said. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related