American Legion donates to LWMA

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

March 23, 2022

The American Legion Post 522 of Whitney recently presented a check in the amount of $1,000 to the Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance’s Joint Committee for Christmas (JCC) fund. Sons of the American Legion Commander Albert Arellano and Linda Arellano are pictured presenting the check to Michele Walker, JCC chairperson. These funds will be used at Christmas to help meet additional food needs in the community for the holiday season. The American Legion Family Post 522 also donates many toys and bicycles to help with Christmas gifts for the children of the community. “The food bank, along with JCC, is very thankful to have such generous organizations contribute to helping during the busiest time of the year,” Walker said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s