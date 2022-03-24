Hill County 4-H Shooting Sports team brings home ribbons

March 23, 2022

The Hill County 4-H Shooting Sports Club proudly represented Hill County recently at the Spring Fever Shoot hosted by Burleson 4-H Shooting Sports. Club members received the following honors in the Senior Division – Camryn Camp, first place in light rifle metallic sight, second place in light rifle any sight, second place in .22 rifle silhouette any sight; Cassie Allen-Camp, first place in air rifle silhouette any sight; Dakota Manaseri, third place in .22 rifle silhouette any sight, first place in pistol bullseye any sight; Lea Soule’, first place in pistol bullseye metallic sight; Mason Tibbs, second place in pistol bullseye metallic sight; Katie Whitehouse, third place in light rifle metallic sight. In the Intermediate Division, Lane Hejl earned second place in .22 rifle silhouette metallic sight. In the Junior Division, Archer LuJan had second place in light rifle any sight and Jake Hejl won third place in light rifle any sight. The club is proud of its shooters and is excited about the growing number of participants. For more information about joining the Hill County 4-H Shooting Sports Club, visit the club’s Facebook page.

4-H Shooting Sports offered to local youth



Youth who enjoy the outdoors, shooting or archery are invited to join 4-H Shooting Sports. The program is for young people from eight to 18 and teaches firearm safety and responsibility, all in a safe and fun competitive environment.



Shooting Sports offers many disciplines, including rifle, pistol, shotgun, archery and muzzle loading. The program allows participants to compete at the county, district, state and even national level. Club meetings are held at the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office in Hillsboro every fourth Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.



To learn more, visit the Hill County 4-H Shooting Sports Facebook page or contact the Extension Office at 254-582-4022.