GolfPass ranks White Bluff New Course first in state

March 22, 2022

NBC Sports GolfPass has released the results of over 320,000 golf course reviews for 2021, and the new course at White Bluff Resort on Lake Whitney was ranked number one in Texas and number 29 in the nation. The old course at the resort was ranked the second best course in Texas.



White Bluff Resort has gone through a complete restoration since the Property Owners Association acquired the amenities from the developer in October 2018.



It features not only the two award-winning, four-star championship courses, but also three restaurants, including the Saint Andrews themed Mulligan’s, five swimming pools, a baseball field, tennis and pickle ball courts, a marina, a conference center, a fitness center, a spa and salon, a children’s playground and The Lighthouse Pub.



The Inn at White Bluff has also been completely renovated and updated and will open Friday, April 1. The 28 rooms compliment the lodging available in the remodeled log cabins and two-bedroom condos.



Leonard Critcher, president of the White Bluff POA, said, “Our community welcomes you to visit the resort and discover the beauty and tranquility of our 3,200-plus acres, filled with first class amenities and available lots for building your weekend or permanent home.”



For more information about White Bluff Resort, contact Leonard Critcher at leonard@critcher.com. For more information about GolfPass, visit http://www.golfpass.com.