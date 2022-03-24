Powerlifters compete at state Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame March 23, 2022 Whitney High School athletes competed in the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association state contest in Corpus Christi Thursday, March 17. Alli McCreery placed fourth in state and improved 15 pounds on her total. Vanessa Cruz placed sixth and improved 25 pounds on her total. As a team, the girls placed 23rd out of 62 teams. The team was coached by Tina Byrd, who has guided the girls to the state championship for the past two years. Pictured (l to r) are Coach Byrd, McCreery, Cruz and Athletic Director Mark Byrd. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related