Whitney PD arrests two for drugs, weapons

March 23, 2022

A Whitney Police Department narcotics investigation culminated in the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of drugs and weapons last week.



Whitney Police Chief Chris Bentley said that the investigation was launched with other law enforcement agencies in response to multiple citizen complaints.



Officers joined with the Hill County Sheriff’s Office to execute a search warrant in the 300 block of Dewayne Circle in Whitney Thursday morning, March 17, and located multiple types of narcotics along with illegal firearms and assault rifles.



Kecia James, 35, and Jessie Ozuna-Gonzales, 30, both of Whitney, were taken into custody on multiple drug and weapons charges.



Bonds totaling $150,000 were set on James, and bonds on Ozuna-Gonzales totaled $55,000.