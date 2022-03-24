Local unemployment rates down from one year ago

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

Data recently released by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) shows that unemployment rates in both Hill and Bosque counties were down in January compared to a year earlier.



Hill County’s January unemployment rate was reported at 4.4 percent, which is down from the 6.1 percent rate reported in January 2021, but higher than the December rate of 3.9 percent.



There were 16,130 individuals employed in Hill County in January out of a total labor force of 16,864.



Bosque County’s data for the first month of 2022 revealed an unemployment rate of 4.3 percent, down from 5.5 percent in January 2021 but higher than the 3.5 percent rate in December.



In Bosque County, there were 8,136 residents employed out of a total workforce of 8,504, according to the TWC data.



Statewide in January, Texas added 29,000 total nonagricultural jobs, making gains in 20 of the last 21 months. For the month, the state exceeded the previous record employment level set in December 2021 by reaching 13,084,400 jobs in January 2022.



Texas has added a total of 687,500 positions since January 2021. The seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate for January 2022 was 4.8 percent, unchanged from a revised rate of 4.8 percent from December 2021.



“The Lone Star State continues to set new records for Texans in employment, with January’s total surpassing the record set in December,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Texas has added nearly 700,000 jobs since January 2021 and, while we can’t predict the future, job activity and hiring efforts by Texas employers continues to grow.”



In January, trade, transportation and utilities gained 12,000 jobs over the month. Leisure and hospitality added 5,700 positions. Also of note, information employment grew by 3,300 jobs.



“Texas’ labor market continues to grow and change with the times, and TWC is here to provide our workforce with the resources needed to succeed,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Whether you’re a parent looking for childcare, a veteran seeking new skills training, or are an adult looking for literacy services, TWC is here to help all Texans.”



The Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) recorded January’s lowest unemployment rates among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.3 percent, followed by College Station-Bryan and Lubbock each at 3.7 percent, then Abilene at 3.9 percent.



“Texas continues to add jobs month after month thanks to the hard work and ingenuity of our Texas employers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson.



“Whether you are a large employer or small business, TWC is here at both the state and local level to support our Texas employers with training and hiring resources that will help you grow, thrive, and remain successful in the great state of Texas.”