Business Alliance recognizes 70+ Whitney area women in business

Reporter: Ellie Mahan

March 23, 2022

Whitney Business Alliance President Carol Eubank addresses a group of women gathered for a celebration and leadership event last week.

Encouragement, words of wisdom and all things green filled The Place at Lake Whitney Thursday, March 17, when the Whitney Business Alliance turned its regular meeting into a festive women’s leadership event.


At the meeting held during Women’s History Month, the WBA celebrated more than 70 female business owners and leaders. The meeting began with the reading of the WBA mission statement and the introduction of the organization’s officers, all of which are women.


Carol Eubank, president of the Whitney Business Alliance, led the meeting, and guest speakers included Angelia Orr, who is running for state representative, and Marchel Eubank, Hill County District Clerk. Orr gave the invocation before Marchel shared her story and spoke on the impact that women have in the workforce.


Carol introduced Marchel by saying that she has owned or managed businesses in the county for many years. Carol said, “She runs a household of rowdy boys. She is an amazing aunt. She has been our tax assessor/collector, and now she is our Hill County district clerk. Most importantly, she is my sister, and I love her very much, and I’m just grateful she is speaking tonight.”


Marchel was born in Plainview. When she was growing up, her father worked in the oil and gas industry, so she traveled with her family around the United States and the world, spending her formative years in Egypt. When she returned home to Texas and visited her grandparents in Burleson, her father said, “Let’s drive south, and the first lake we come to, we will buy a house.” The first lake that was south of Burleson happened to be Lake Whitney. Marchel said, “We bought a house in 1980 at Lake Whitney, and the most fun summers of my entire life ensued right here.”


After finding a hometown in Whitney, Marchel went on to pursue college and obtain a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, with a minor in business administration, from the University of Texas of the Permian Basin. After graduation, she returned home to Whitney, where she became a real estate broker and met her husband, who is a third-generation Hill County native.


Since she moved back to Whitney over 30 years ago, Marchel has been a real estate broker for 17 years, the Hill County tax assessor/collector for 12 years and the Hill County district clerk for three years. On top of that, she has raised three children; she also has a grandson and has a granddaughter on the way.


Marchel said she spends the majority of her time at the courthouse, so she enjoys being able to interact and share her story with other women in leadership in the community. Throughout her professional career, the majority of people she has worked with have been women.


She said, “Whether they’re a mother or not, they run a household. You’re supply, logistics, infrastructure, maintenance, budgeting, finance, accounting; you do it all. That translates to a business the second that you step outside into your professional lives. I applaud you. I am right there with you.”


To Marchel, leadership is less about taking charge and more about being a public servant for everyone in Hill County.


“Any office that you walk into, you’ll see a whole ocean of faces that are women. They’re the ones plowing through and doing the work. The team I have is amazing. They work hard, and I really appreciate that. Part of being a woman in a leadership role is not really about stepping into ‘I’m the leader person.’ That is not mostly who all of you are. It’s about being a servant, empowering people, teaching them, helping them to grow,” Marchel said.


The Whitney Business Alliance’s purpose is to enhance the shopping, eating, living, entertaining and community experience in Whitney by providing mentorship to small businesses. Anne Chastain, vice president of the alliance, said that since WBA started about a year and a half ago, its members have already pitched in on several occasions when local businesses needed help. The group averages about 15 to 20 people per meeting, and anyone is welcome to attend the meetings that are held every third Thursday of the month.


WBA is geared toward all businesses that fall in the 76692 zip code.


WBA has hosted its meetings at a variety of locations including but not limited to Juniper Cove Winery, Buckshot Rustic Furniture, Lazy Llama Coffee and Treats, and now The Place at Lake Whitney.


The Place at Lake Whitney is a space for events, weddings and outdoor concerts. Tami Gardner, co-owner, said, “You bring the party. We are the place.”


The Place is also a designated nonprofit organization, and Gardner said it has engaged in service projects and is in the process of building a commercial kitchen that will be used to feed the homeless once a month.


Carol expressed her thanks to everyone who attended the event, noting that the turnout exceeded her expectations. She said, “Y’all have blown us away, and we could not be more grateful. Next year, we’re already looking forward to making this even better.”

The Whitney Business Alliance recognized the following Whitney women who are business leaders.

Women Business Owners or ManagersCompany
Allyson VoughtLeon Cycle
Anne ChastainJuniper Cove Winery
April Aguirre and Stacie PattonMary Kay
April SandersThe Lakelander Newspaper
Ashley LogginsNola Salon
Auyishi AgarwalaBenji’s Coffee and Health Now Urgent Care
Carla RobertsCarla’s Wacky Shack
Carmen BartoshCarmen’s Hair Studio
Carol EubankWhitney Family Eyecare
Charlotte CheekThe Sweet Shoppe Bakery
Cindy MaulR&C Machine Shop
Cora BranardEmerald Rose Photography
Crystal StewartThe Farmhouse Store, Trading Post
Cynthia Sheppard Brewed Awakenings Coffee
Darla ElliottDarla’s Salon
Debbie AustC&S Antiques
Debbie WardMedisport Massage Clinic
Denise Callaway and Sharon NisbetBosque Realty
Diane FredericksonIsaiah’s Place
Emily DurhamTo The Point Dance Studio
Gina RogersEssence of Hope
Hina Bhakta Bobby’s Burger’s
Holly TottenWritely Notable and Teaching Yourself to Learn Podcast
Jamie RainsRustic Heart
Jan EymanSignature Signs, Gymtrix Gymnastics
Janet GummeltThe Gummelt Team
Jay CaldwellLake Whitney Liquidation, Gladiator Farm
Jeannetta GreenGallery Massage, located at The Place
Jen WoodardEnd Zone Bar & Grill
Jennifer DavisTree House Spa
Jennifer GauerJennifer Gauer Photography
Joan GaudetCollaboration Whitney
Judy Smith (Rodriguez)Boondocks Bait and More and Texas Great County Cafe
Julie CokrellJulie Cokrell Massage
Karen LochridgeForget Me Not Flowers
Katherian HarrisNail Creations
Kelly SmithSkin Solutions Beauty Spa
Kim HallThe Hall Closet
Kimberly RumfieldKimberly Rumfield Realtor
Kitty MarbutI Can Only Imagine
Konni SpitzerBuckshot Rustic and Out West Boutique
Kristen HooternHoot n Holler Barbecue
Lecya PeacockWestern Auto
Lindsey AndersonThe Hair Shed
Loretta Loretta’s Stitch N Stuff
Lori FahndersLucky Minnow Outdoor Store
Mandy McFallGermania Insurance
Mandy MissildineBloomin’ Groomin’ and Lake Whitney Nutrition
Michelle RuffenerPhotographer
Pam Townley and Rhonda BassWhitney Museum
Sade Sosbee and Tabitha RuizGrace and Graze
Sonia FerrellLighthouse Pub
Stephanie AnkarStitchin’ Shack
Stephanie WestbrookThe Design House
Tami GardnerThe Place at Lake Whitney
Teresa WyattA Daughter’s Dream
Terry BoyerFast Food 4 UR Future
Theo AckerThink Theo Podcast, Acker Construction, The Palms at Lake Whitney
Tiffany BashamLazy Llama Coffee and Treats
Vickie WilsonVicki’s Nifty Nails (Color Street)
Wendy Kirby and Lori ProctorThe Wendy Kirby Team
Zanette OdellPlunder Jewelry
Vicky WardSmoke Shop and Ward Bookkeeping

