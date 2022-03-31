Paw Pals receives donation Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame March 30, 2022 Emilee Miller, the daughter of Kelly Falls, saved $40 that she earned from doing chores and purchased pet food for Hill County Paw Pals’ dogs and cats. Emilee is in the third grade at Hillsboro Elementary School. “Our community is proud of Emilee’s philanthropic spirit,” Paw Pals said in a statement. “Thank you, Emilee, for making our sheltered dogs and cats a priority.” For more information about Paw Pals’ total volunteer animal shelter operations, visit hcpawpals.org or call 254-580-0679. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related