Kidnapping suspect taken into custody

March 30, 2022

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office took a subject into custody on multiple felony charges after a pursuit traveled through three counties Thursday, March 17.



Reports indicated that Hill County Sheriff’s Office deputies became involved after receiving reports that a man had kidnapped his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint in Dallas County. Family members tracked her phone to Hill County, where deputies located the man’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.



A pursuit ensued, traveling through Hill County, Ellis County and Dallas County, where deputies convinced the man to surrender in the 500 block of South Alexander Avenue in Duncanville.



He was charged with aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, aggravated sexual assault, evading arrest detention with a vehicle and unlawfully carrying a weapon.



Bonds totaling $1,650,000 were set on Taboris Roberson.



Deputy Rebecca Lord made the arrest and booked the subject into the Hill County Law Enforcement Center.



The investigation is ongoing by the Hill County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.