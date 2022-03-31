Hill County Jail passes inspection

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

March 30, 2022

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards inspected the Hill County Jail Thursday, March 10, and presented a certificate of compliance to Hill County officials. “This was all possible due to the excellent correctional staff that we have that had to overcome many obstacles and challenges of the past year due to the pandemic, along with staffing shortages that agencies are experiencing nationwide,” Sheriff Rodney Watson said. “Our staff continues to exceed our expectations, and we are very appreciative and proud of them.” Pictured (l to r) are: Sheriff Watson, Warden John Campbell and Captain Justin Motherspau.

