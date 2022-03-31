Hill County Jail passes inspection Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame March 30, 2022 The Texas Commission on Jail Standards inspected the Hill County Jail Thursday, March 10, and presented a certificate of compliance to Hill County officials. “This was all possible due to the excellent correctional staff that we have that had to overcome many obstacles and challenges of the past year due to the pandemic, along with staffing shortages that agencies are experiencing nationwide,” Sheriff Rodney Watson said. “Our staff continues to exceed our expectations, and we are very appreciative and proud of them.” Pictured (l to r) are: Sheriff Watson, Warden John Campbell and Captain Justin Motherspau.Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related