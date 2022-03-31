The Palms at Lake Whitney welcomed to chamber Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame March 30, 2022 The Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Friday, March 18, for The Palms at Lake Whitney. The RV resort is located at 5536 FM 933 and has 49 pull-through campsites. They also offer a dog park, community campfire and cabana, along with a laundry facility and bath house. Included in The Palms at Lake Whitney are storage units that are completely enclosed with electricity and LED lighting. For more information, call 254-332-0444. Pictured are owners Chris and Theo Acker and Manley. Also pictured are Office Manager Brenda Gear and Assistant Tina Ball. Others present to welcome The Palms were Charles and Terry Boyer, Tammy Gardner, Lori Proctor, Rudy Reyna, Adam Bain, Jennifer and John Lentz, Crystal Stewart, Carol Eubank and Maddi Gaines-Majors. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related