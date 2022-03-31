The Palms at Lake Whitney welcomed to chamber

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

March 30, 2022

The Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Friday, March 18, for The Palms at Lake Whitney. The RV resort is located at 5536 FM 933 and has 49 pull-through campsites. They also offer a dog park, community campfire and cabana, along with a laundry facility and bath house. Included in The Palms at Lake Whitney are storage units that are completely enclosed with electricity and LED lighting. For more information, call 254-332-0444. Pictured are owners Chris and Theo Acker and Manley. Also pictured are Office Manager Brenda Gear and Assistant Tina Ball. Others present to welcome The Palms were Charles and Terry Boyer, Tammy Gardner, Lori Proctor, Rudy Reyna, Adam Bain, Jennifer and John Lentz, Crystal Stewart, Carol Eubank and Maddi Gaines-Majors.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s