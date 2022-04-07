Blum schools considering four-day week

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

Blum Independent School District is surveying parents on the possibility of implementing a four-day school week.



Superintendent Jeff Sanders said that the district recently surveyed teachers on the proposal and now wants to see how parents feel.



Sanders said that the idea came about as the school considered ways to address the statewide teacher and substitute teacher shortage. The superintendent said that the four-day school week could help Blum recruit teachers and reduce the need for substitutes by allowing teachers to take care of personal business on Fridays.



He said that student attendance is generally lower on Fridays due to extracurricular activities and family events.



The district is in the early stages of considering the schedule change, and discussions will continue after parents’ input is received.