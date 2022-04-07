Vietnam veterans service held

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local Events

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

April 6, 2022

The auxiliary of Lake Whitney Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 12176 held services and activities to mark National Vietnam War Veterans Day on Tuesday, March 29. As part of the day’s events, a Vietnam Veterans Day Service was held at Whitney Veterans Memorial Park Tuesday afternoon. VFW Post 12176 and American Legion Post 522 members conducted the service, and the VFW auxiliary presented a wreath in honor of Vietnam veterans.

