LW food bank reopens doors to public

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

April 6, 2022

Our Daily Bread Food Bank will reopen to allow clients to come inside the building beginning Monday, April 4.



When you arrive, park your car in the parking spaces out front and come inside to sign in.



Clients are asked to try and bring identification for everyone in the household and proof of address. If you are not feeling well or have any symptoms of illness, volunteers ask that you wear a mask.



Clients will be able to talk to a food bank or benevolence volunteer in private and then will be asked to take their food voucher to the back window and give it to the warehouse volunteer. They will then exit through the back door and pull their vehicle up to the warehouse door to pick up food.



Hours of operation are Mondays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for benevolence and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for food; Wednesdays 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for food; and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for food.



Our Daily Bread is located at 100 Sims Drive in Whitney.



More information is also available by visiting whitney foodbank.org.