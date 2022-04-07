Donation benefits food bank program Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame April 6, 2022 Our Daily Bread Food Bank Director Connie Stahl recently accepted a check from The Women’s Guild of Our Savior Lutheran Church. The Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance expressed appreciation for the donation, which will be used to support the Children’s Summer Snack Bag Program. This ministry provides food for children in need during the summer months when they do not have school meals. Pictured (l to r) are: Louise Ponewash, Claire Matthaei, Connie Stahl, Juanita Diduch, Gail Knutson, Jerrie Schumacher and Sue Gravel.Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related