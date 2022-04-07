Donation benefits food bank program

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

April 6, 2022

Our Daily Bread Food Bank Director Connie Stahl recently accepted a check from The Women’s Guild of Our Savior Lutheran Church. The Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance expressed appreciation for the donation, which will be used to support the Children’s Summer Snack Bag Program. This ministry provides food for children in need during the summer months when they do not have school meals. Pictured (l to r) are: Louise Ponewash, Claire Matthaei, Connie Stahl, Juanita Diduch, Gail Knutson, Jerrie Schumacher and Sue Gravel.

