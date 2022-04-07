Unemployment rates down slightly in February

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

April 6, 2022

Hill County’s unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent in February, down slightly from January’s rate of 4.4 percent and down significantly from last February’s rate of 6 percent.



Data released by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) recently showed that there were 16,457 employed individuals in the county in February out of a total labor force of 17,187.



Bosque County’s February unemployment rate was 4.2 percent, down from 4.3 percent in January. One year ago in February, Bosque County’s unemployment rate was 5.4 percent.



There were 8,312 employed individuals in Bosque County in February out of a total labor force of 8,677.



Statewide in February, Texas added 77,800 total nonagricultural jobs, making gains in 21 of the last 22 months. For the month, the state exceeded the previous record employment level set in January 2022 by reaching 13,184,100 jobs in February 2022.



Texas has added a total of 832,200 positions since February 2021. The seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate for February 2022 was 4.7 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from January 2022.



“February marks the fourth consecutive month of record-setting employment levels in Texas,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “This continued growth highlights the strength of our Texas economy and signals significant opportunities for Texans in the Lone Star State.”



In February, trade, transportation and utilities gained 18,200 jobs over the month. Leisure and hospitality added 17,400 positions. Also of note, professional and business services employment grew by 16,800 jobs.



“Opportunities for Texas’ workforce to find meaningful employment continue to grow each month,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “While we continue to add positions each month in our labor market, TWC is here to support job seekers with the training and career development tools they need to succeed.”