New voters must register this week ahead of May 7 elections

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

April 6, 2022



Those who plan to cast ballots on the Saturday, May 7, election date and are not already registered to vote must register by Thursday, April 7.



Locally, an election is scheduled to decide a school bond proposal in Aquilla, and multiple entities have called elections to elect city and school officials.



There is also a statewide constitutional amendment election relating to property taxes.



More information about the individual elections will be printed prior to early voting, which begins Monday, April 25.



Texans will also be back to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, for primary runoff elections.



Any eligible Texas voter can fill out the registration information on the Texas Secretary of State’s online portal. Visit http://www.votetexas.gov for a link. The application form can then be printed, signed and delivered to the county voter registrar.



Voter registration applications are also available by contacting the Hill County Elections Administration Office or the Bosque County Elections Administration Office. Call 254-582-4072 for more information in Hill County, or 254-435-6650 for Bosque County.



You are eligible to register to vote if: you are a United States citizen; you are a resident of the county where you submit the application; you are at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day; you are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation and parole); and you have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.



Additional details about voting in Texas can be found on the Texas Secretary of State’s voter website at http://www.votetexas.gov.