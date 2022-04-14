Whitney High School athletes compete in district track meet

April 13, 2022



The Whitney High School track teams competed at the 2022 District 17-3A track meet in McGregor last week, and several athletes will be heading to area.



The boys 4x100m relay team of Kyler Cryns, Orrin Green, Jordan Johnson and Marcus Wilson will advance.



Orrin Green also qualified in the 100m, 200m and long jump. Jordan Johnson is the district champion in the long jump, and Marcus Wilson also qualified in the 300m hurdles and triple jump.



The varsity girls track team set many personal records throughout this season and will send several athletes to area.



Jaycee Green finished first place in shot put with 36’1″ to advance to area.

Bayley Brisco finished fourth in discus with a personal record of 107’7″ to advance.



The 4x100m relay team of Emerald Landrum, Macey McBrayer, K’Lea Fletcher and Caitlyn Panuco finished third to advance to area.



Also advancing will be the 4x400m relay team of Kari Davis, Macey McBrayer, Caitlyn Panuco and K’Lea Fletcher with a fourth-place finish.



The junior varsity girls also performed well, with Karley Tucker bringing home the gold in high jump, triple jump and the open 400 meter, and also finishing third in the 100m hurdles, with a personal record time of 18.5.



Allison Willis finished third in the open 400 meter, and Riley Cutrer was fifth in the open 400 meter and 6th in the 800 meter. Emma Couch set a personal record in both shot put and discus, finishing sixth in discus.



The junior varsity relay teams finished third in the 4x100m with Nayeli Estrada, Selah Prickett, Allison Willis and Annette Prado competing and third in the 4x400m with Allison Willis, Nayeli Estrada, Riley Cutrer and Karley Tucker competing.



The area meet is scheduled for Friday, April 22, in Whitney.