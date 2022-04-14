WHS golfers advance to regionals

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

April 13, 2022

The Whitney High School varsity boys golf team recently finished third in district play. Members of the varsity team pictured above (l to r) are Rob Riney, Kannon Watson, Tate Winkler and Brendan Aguirre. Winkler and Riney will advance to regionals in Brenham April 18-19, after they each shot an 81 on the first round and an 85 on the second round at district. The junior varsity boys and girls earned first place as a team at district, and the varsity girls placed fifth.

