Whitney splits series with West

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News, Sports

April 13, 2022

The Whitney High School varsity baseball team claimed sole possession of second place with a 3-0 win over West Friday, April 8, in Whitney. The Wildcats manufactured runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to beat the district rival after losing to the Trojans Tuesday, April 5. Solid pitching from Colby Estill (pictured) and sound defensive play from his supporting cast kept the Trojans scoreless through seven innings. Whitney was set to face Lorena in a two-game series this week for a shot at first place in District 17-3A.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s