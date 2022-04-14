Wildcat Kids Daycare joins chamber Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame April 13, 2022 Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon cutting for Wildcat Kids Daycare. Pictured are owners Amanda and Michael Coe, Alicia Wright and Samantha Snelgrove and employee Alexis Horn. Also pictured is Chamber Director John McCullough, Whitney Independent School District superintendent. The daycare is located at 101 North San Jacinto in Whitney. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related