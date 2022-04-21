Local jobless rates decline in March

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

April 20, 2022

Hill County’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.4 percent in March, down from 4.2 percent in February, according to data released by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) last week.



In March, there were 594 unemployed individuals in the county out of a total labor force of 17,342.



Hill County’s rate is also down significantly from last March, when it stood at 5.7 percent.



Bosque County’s March unemployment rate was listed at 3.3 percent, with 294 individuals unemployed out of a total labor force of 8,792. That is down from Bosque County’s February rate of 4.2 percent and last March’s rate of 5.1 percent.



In March, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 4.4 percent, a decrease of 0.3 percentage points from February 2022, and 2.0 percentage points below the level set one year ago.



Texas added 30,100 total nonagricultural jobs in March. For the fifth consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm jobs reached 13,207,600 in March 2022. Texas has added a total of 731,600 positions since March 2021.