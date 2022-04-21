WHS tennis players state bound

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News, Sports

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

April 20, 2022

Three members of the Whitney High School tennis team are state bound after competing at the regional competition last week. Danna Guille and Laney Beam won first place in girls’ doubles, earning the regional championship and a trip to state. Macy McKinney took third place in girls’ singles, securing a spot as a state alternate. They will compete in College Station Tuesday, April 26, and Wednesday, April 27. Pictured (l to r) are Guille, McKinney and Beam.

