FFA students qualify for state event

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

April 27, 2022

Hill County FFA students recently competed in Area 8 Career and Leadership Development Events (CDE) at Tarleton State University, with several schools qualifying for state.



Whitney’s nursery landscape team earned second place for a trip to state. Competing were Samantha Allen, Jenna Milam, Laney Beam and Jillie Milam.



Aquilla FFA’s ag sales team earned second place and will advance. Team members are Gus Rains, Hailey Myers, Connor Dunlap and Megan McIntyre.



The Abbott FFA livestock judging team earned first place out of 62 teams to advance. Team members are Mason Matula, Jocelyn Kolar, Lindsey Sinkule and Preston Pustejovsky.



Hillsboro FFA’s horse judging team earned a state trip, with members Brylee Tucker, Jacob Dollar, Lacy Forns and Nivea Rogers advancing.



The state convention held in the summer offers qualifying events for National FFA CDE competitions and potential scholarship opportunities.